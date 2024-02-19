Dakota Kai spotted training with record-setting former champion amid return rumors; future "WWE Tag Team Champs" tease

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai was recently spotted with a record-setting former UFC champion amid rumors of her in-ring return. The name in question is Israel Adesanya.

Kai last competed inside the WWE ring on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where she teamed up with Bayley to lock horns with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship match.

During the match, Dakota suffered an ACL tear, which sidelined her from in-ring action. However, several rumors suggest that the former Damage CTRL member might return to the squared circle soon.

Dakota Kai recently took to her Instagram to post a picture with record-breaking UFC star Israel Adesanya, who became the first man to win the UFC Middleweight Championship twice.

"The crossover. 🤝🏽 🇳🇿," Kai wrote.

Israel Adesanya also took to his Instagram stories to repost the picture and wrote a caption that hinted at them becoming the future WWE Tag Team Champions.

"[WWE] Tag Team Champs!!" Adesanya wrote.

Screenshot of Israel Adesanya's Instagram story

Dutch Mantell believes WWE star Dakota Kai shouldn't turn on Bayley at the moment

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that people expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, but he believes it shouldn't happen at the moment.

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

Mantell added that the creative team did not have all the plans laid out for the Damage CTRL story from the start, and things unfolded as the story progressed.

"This story kind of writes itself because it has been laid out, right? I guarantee you the creative team didn't have all this in motion when they started booking. They just kind of came together and said what can we do now, and that's how most of the things come together."

Some fans believe Kai might be added to Bayley's match against IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship to make it a triple threat at WrestleMania XL.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future.

