Drew McIntyre took to social media to react to Cody Rhodes giving up his WrestleMania main event spot against Roman Reigns in favor of The Rock.

Rhodes recently made history by winning his second Royal Rumble in a row. He immediately pointed at Reigns and teased a rematch against him at WrestleMania 40. However, on this week's SmackDown, Cody confirmed that he won't be challenging him at The Showcase of Immortals. This led to The Rock's return, as WWE teased a huge main event between him and The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Twitter/X, Drew McIntyre shared a gif after Rhodes gave up his WrestleMania 40 spot.

Check out McIntyre's reaction below:

On the latest edition of RAW, McIntyre also confronted an injured CM Punk. The former WWE Champion brutally attacked the self-proclaimed Best In The World, targeting his tricep injury in the process.

Bully Ray discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

Bully Ray recently discussed the idea of Cody Rhodes challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhodes and Rollins recently crossed paths on Monday Night RAW, and The Visionary has been trying to tempt Rhodes into accepting a match against him.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray said:

"Cody's story, once again, is about becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The championship that Seth wears around his waist is the best representation of what his father [Dusty Rhodes] would have been chasing. I keep going back to the same stuff. I believe we've gotten so far away from what the actual story is."

He added:

"'Finish the story' – what's the story about? The story is about his father not being able to truly win the championship because he won by disqualification or countout or whatever. That's the story. The story is not about Roman Reigns."

It remains to be seen when Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, whether it be after or before WrestleMania.

