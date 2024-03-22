Drew McIntyre references CM Punk's infamous controversy in a new promo ahead of his WWE return

Drew McIntyre took to social media to take another dig at CM Punk ahead of the latter's return to WWE television this coming week on RAW.

Taking to social media, McIntyre posted a video from his workout session and stated that he would be waiting for Punk in Chicago. Interestingly enough, the former WWE Champion's song of choice for his workout was 'Cry Me a River' by Justin Timberlake, cleverly referencing Punk's issues with Jack Perry.

Check out McIntyre's tweet/video:

During his time in AEW, The Second City Saint was involved in a heated backstage altercation with Perry. The incident ultimately led to Punk's release from the company, with Perry later commenting on Punk and referring to the same song from above.

Punk, courtesy of McIntyre, is recuperating from the tricep injury he picked up during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. The seriousness of the injury has forced The Best in the World out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future. However, he was recently advertised to appear on Raw in its upcoming episode in Chicago, Illinois later this week.

Drew McIntyre is interested in facing CM Punk at SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre has expressed interest in facing CM Punk at the SummerSlam 2024. Speaking on Gorilla Position, the former WWE Champion asked Punk to be careful and prevent another injury while in rehab.

"Yeah, I just hope he's careful. Just worried he's going to injure something else during rehab. Man's made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I'm just concerned for him, especially wrestling someone like me. I'm a freaking monster in there...I got my hands on him. You saw what I did to him at 'Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits...[CM] Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there", he said.

Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match recently to earn his shot at Rollins' title at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

