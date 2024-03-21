Drew McIntyre talks bringing massive change to WWE character to "make a true difference"

Drew McIntyre has been at the top of his game in WWE since his return at Money in The Bank 2023. The Scottish Warrior recently opened up about the turning point in his career that helped him evolve.

Fans have been enjoying Mcintyre’s current run in WWE which has seen him become a savage heel on-screen. The change came after McIntyre got bored of his character and was longing for a chance for a change.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, The Scottish Warrior opened up about how he got to a point where he knew he had to evolve and hit the refresh button.

"Obviously I've loved what I've done since I returned to WWE," Drew McIntyre said. "It got to a point where I knew we have to evolve. It doesn't feel like the right fit anymore."

He added that he struggled with being “The same ol’ Drew” on-screen and thought that it was finally time to change things around.

"I didn't come here to make up the numbers. I came here to be top of the card and make a true difference to the show," he added. "There's more than one way to do it and now it's very much 'Let's throw things against the wall.' The more you kill it, the more freedom you're gonna get. That's the way it should be and that's the way it used to be." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

McIntyre is set to collide with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. It will be one of the many chances Drew McIntyre has received to win a world title in front of a live crowd.

A former WWE star would have loved to face Drew McIntyre

Many top names in WWE are doing some of the best work in the industry currently. Drew McIntyre is one of the men who is leading the company forward and former superstar Bryan Clark, aka Adam Bomb, would have loved to face him in the ring.

"Drew McIntyre. Big fan of his, man. I love his work, whether he is working heel or face. I just think he is, man, I just think he is great. I really do. I really hope they keep moving him like they are doing, keep pushing him up. He carried the strap during Covid of course, and so I just think he is so talented, really talented. There is a lot of guys that I follow, but he is just one of my favorites," Clark told Sportkeeda’s Unscripted.

Many fans will be hoping to see Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL. It would be a great boost to the former WWE Champion’s career. It could also lead him into a rivalry against CM Punk for the title down the line, which could very well be a feud for the ages.

