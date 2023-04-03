Former WWE Champion responds to Roman Reigns' recent claims about him with a bold four-word message

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins hit back at Roman Reigns for his recent remarks about him.

The Tribal Chief recently namedropped Rollins while talking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. Reigns stated that numerous WWE stars, including Seth Rollins, will take his money and deal if offered, but they won't get it because they are not at his level.

Reigns' comments did not sit well with The Visionary, who took to Twitter to send a message to his former stablemate. Rollins noted that Roman is "half right and dead wrong."

Seth Rollins was in action on Night One of WrestleMania 39, defeating Logan Paul in a singles match. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, will be in action on Sunday night, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Roman Reigns picked Seth Rollins as a dream opponent for WWE WrestleMania

There is no shortage of history between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in WWE. The duo made their main roster debut together, along with Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), and went on to dominate for years. However, the group fell apart after Rollins turned on his fellow stablemates in 2014.

While the two men have reunited multiple times since then, they have stood across the ring from one another on several occasions. During an interview on BT Sport, Reigns mentioned that his history with Rollins makes the latter a dream opponent for him at WrestleMania.

"I think Seth [Rollins] is a good answer. We have a lot of open-ended history. I think there's a lot of competitive brotherhood there. There is an estranged love due to our past history. There's always been - and this is just Seth - an underlying friction to where we can easily b*tt heads. And that's caused us, as we move further away from The Shield, to plant our feet on the line we've drawn in the sand. I couldn't run away from this business. This is all he's ever wanted to do, and I'm just better than him. That's not a lie. I'm better than him," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins last locked horns at Royal Rumble 2022, where the match ended in disqualification after The Tribal Chief continued to attack the latter despite the referee's warnings.

While The Visionary has been vocal about facing his former partner, the duo's paths are yet to cross.

