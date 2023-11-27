Former WWE manager addresses rumors of "heat" between Drew McIntyre  and CM Punk 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Drew McIntyre storming out of the arena after Survivor Series.

Drew had sided with The Judgment Day at WarGames against Cody Rhodes and the rest of his team. However, Rhodes picked up the win for his team by pinning Damian Priest. The return of Randy Orton also turned the tide in favor of the babyfaces.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran tried to recall if there was any bad blood between Punk and McIntyre from back in the day. He mentioned that Drew may have just been progressing the storyline of his slow heel turn, and his frustrations were a result of the loss at Survivor Series.

"With Drew, was there heat between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk from the good old days? Or would they have had any reason to have an issue?" Cornette continued, "It may have been he was working the match. His team that he chose didn't win and he's pissed off about it because he doesn't care about them either... I don't think Drew is making any calls to Jacksonville (Tony Khan)." [1:38 - 2:38]

Drew McIntyre addressed the WWE Universe in a promo

During a live event in Peoria, IL, Drew McIntyre broke his silence on the matter. He made it clear that he was annoyed by the loss at Survivor Series and dismissed all the rumors about him online.

"If you watched the show, you know why. I didn’t win the world title match recently. WarGames last night, stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place. But there’s one thing that can turn this frown upside down, that can change things for me. It’s getting that world title. I don’t think of anywhere better than for Big D to finally win his first world title in front of live fans than right here in Peoria, Illinois," said McIntyre.

Later, McIntyre faced Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Visionary won the match and retained his title.

