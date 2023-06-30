"Go talk to the doctor" - Finn Balor opens up on the time he was busted open by a WWE Legend

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke about how he got busted open at WrestleMania 39.

Balor was in a Hell in A Cell match against Edge at Mania. During the match, Finn took a ladder to the head from the Rated-R Superstar. The impact left a deep wound on his head. The Judgment Day member completed the match but later needed 14 staples to close the cut.

On the latest episode of After the Bell, Balor recalled the exact moment the ladder hit his head. Initially, he felt it was just a scratch before the referee came in and got a closer look.

"I just drop my forehead, it dings me on the top of my head and I go hmm, that wasn't too bad actually." Finn continued, "I turn over on all fours and my head is kinda down, and it's just like drip, drip, drip. The ref goes, 'Hey Finn, you're busted open dude. I'm saying, 'Yeah, it's just a little blood, I'm fine.' And I can see him get a look closer and he goes, 'Dude this is a big one.' I'm like, I'm fine, it's WrestleMania, I'm fine."

Finn Balor recalled moving to the edge of the ring to meet with the doctor. He was shocked when the doctor told him it was a deep gash that needed medical attention immediately.

"He goes, 'They're telling me on my earpiece. We're gonna have to stop the match. Go talk to the doctor.' So I crawl over to the doctor. The doctor is trying to get in the cell because the cell is all locked. So I peek out over the edge of the apron and I say, 'Hey is it bad?' He goes like wow it's real bad." [45:57 - 46:46]

WrestleManiacs @thewrestlingtim Demon Finn Balor Entrance for Hell in a Cell match against Edge. #WrestleMania Demon Finn Balor Entrance for Hell in a Cell match against Edge. #WrestleMania https://t.co/ZqLf52ceX8

Finn Balor spoke about his respect for Edge

During the same conversation, Finn Balor mentioned that there was mutual respect between him and Edge.

"I've been a huge admirer of Edge not only as a performer but as a person his whole career. We became close many, many years ago. When he retired, I was personally disappointed for the fact that I thought I'd missed out on that opportunity to possibly someday share the ring with him. I always admired how he transitioned out of pro wrestling so gracefully."

Finn Balor recalled being distraught back when Edge had to retire because he felt that he missed out on the opportunity of sharing the ring with the legend.

What did you think of Balor's match with Edge at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes