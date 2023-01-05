Hall of Famer warns 29-year-old Triple H target about potentially signing with WWE

As head of WWE creative and content, Triple H has a major say in who comes into the company, and one star who many see as a potential major pickup for them is Will Ospreay. However, Jushin Thunder Liger has warned the Aerial Assassin about signing for them.

At just 29 years of age, Will Ospreay is one of the most sought-after and talented professional wrestlers in the world today. He currently performs as a major name in New Japan Professional Wrestling.

Writing for Tokyo Sports, Japanese wrestling icon Jushin Thunder Liger said that the talented acrobat should tread lightly around WWE, who may be plotting to take him away from the land of the rising sun.

"Ospreay has an aura right now. He’s also top of the line. If you’re not careful, WWE will take you away, dude. Maybe he’ll be the best foreigner in the 50-year history of New Japan. He has everything. He’s got all that volume, and he’s able to use all that space and apply his moves with precision. His mileage isn’t going down. I wonder how far he can go." H/T Post Wrestling

This week, Will Ospreay produced another stellar performance as he went one-on-one with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo, but the English star, however, did end up losing his IWGP United States Championship.

Will Ospreay credits Triple H for getting him into wrestling

Like many other people who grew up in the 90s, the former IWGP US Champion discovered professional wrestling from watching the WWE.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Will Ospreay said a match between Triple H and The Rock started his obsession with the business.

"It’s really hard because I don't remember much about like what was the exact moment I became a fan. My dad and me would watch a bunch of... I guess the channel flicking and like, I guess when I was like 5, I just happened to see like Triple H and Rock doing something. I can't remember what the show was, but I was hooked even at that young age," Ospreay said. [13:15 - 13:50] H/T Sportskeeda

Whilst he may be positioned as one of the major stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling, it would be interesting to see if Ospreay would ever be tempted by the bright lights of Triple H and the WWE.

