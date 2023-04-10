"He has betrayed the WWE Universe" - Fans furious as 15-time champion continues to reportedly dodge blockbuster Roman Reigns match

Fans have been waiting to see The Rock return to the WWE ring, but it looks like he won't be available for next year's WrestleMania either. While next year's show could feature him, it looks like he is not committed to performing at the event, and this may not have been best pleased the WWE Universe.

The Great One last competed in the WWE ring at WrestleMania 32. He took on Erick Rowan in a singles match and won it in record time to send the fans home happy.

Rock's cousin Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a record run, and fans want to see The Great One challenge him for the title. While this year's 'Mania could have been the perfect place to see the two men fight, Johnson was unable to compete at the show.

Recent reports state that The Rock may not be ready in time for The Show of Shows next year, and he is still not committed to performing at the event. The report has sent wrestling Twitter into a frenzy, as fans have been waiting for The Brahma Bull to return and put down Roman Reigns.

Fans have taken to the social media platform to express their views on the WWE legend's status for next year's 'Mania. It doesn't look like too many fans are happy with the development.

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW @Cultaholic If he didn't do the match in Hollywood, he's not ever doing it, in my opinion @Cultaholic If he didn't do the match in Hollywood, he's not ever doing it, in my opinion

rah @rahrahrod @TheEnemiesPE3 The Rock hate has gotten crazy @TheEnemiesPE3 The Rock hate has gotten crazy

Some fans believe that Reigns vs. The Rock does not need to be a title match and can take place at any time.

ʎǝlpǝH ɐnɥsoſ @JoshuaHedley @TheEnemiesPE3 It doesn’t make any sense to have him feuding for the title anyway. No one wants to see legacy guys like that lose, and he’d either have to lose to Roman at Mania or take the title off him then lose to someone else at the next PPV. It’s a lose/lose imo. 🤷‍♂️ @TheEnemiesPE3 It doesn’t make any sense to have him feuding for the title anyway. No one wants to see legacy guys like that lose, and he’d either have to lose to Roman at Mania or take the title off him then lose to someone else at the next PPV. It’s a lose/lose imo. 🤷‍♂️

Luke 🇮🇪 @lfcluke_7 @Cultaholic Reigns vs Rock doesn’t need to be for the title @Cultaholic Reigns vs Rock doesn’t need to be for the title

James @JNolan93_ @TheEnemiesPE3 I just hope they don't keep the belt on Roman until Rock decides he's ready to work WrestleMania. @TheEnemiesPE3 I just hope they don't keep the belt on Roman until Rock decides he's ready to work WrestleMania.

Recent reports suggest that The Rock will not show up to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 39 felt like the perfect place for The Rock's return to the ring. However, the WWE legend failed to make it to the show.

Fans were hoping to get some good news regarding his status for next year's 'Mania, but things aren't looking too good. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, while it remains possible, fans should not count on The Brahma Bull to show up at WrestleMania 40.

"Reigns had pretty much gone through everyone at the top tier on the roster, and with the exception of Gunther or, of course, The Rock. Dwayne Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening. There didn’t appear to be another new challenger on the horizon," said Dave Meltzer.

The blockbuster match has been hanging in the balance for several years. Roman Reigns recently defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and is currently without a high-profile opponent that fans may get behind. It remains to be seen who will ultimately dethrone The Tribal Chief.

