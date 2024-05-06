Incredible stat about tonight's WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a very memorable show. The jam-packed episode will be airing live later tonight in Hartford, Connecticut.

Tonight's episode of the red brand is the first show following WWE Backlash 2024. The premium live event took place in France this past Saturday night and saw Cody Rhodes defeat AJ Styles in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The company is now turning its attention to the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments later this month in Saudi Arabia. The tournament matches will begin tonight and there are eight matches advertised on tonight's card. According to WrestleVotes, tonight's edition of RAW is one of the largest advertised cards in the show's history:

"Tonight's RAW is intriguing on several levels, with the 'new' rosters locked in as well as the start of the King/Queen of the Ring tournaments. Also, a trivia note for this evening's RAW; It's believed that with 8 announced matches, tonight's show is featuring one of the largest advertised cards in the 31-year history of the program," wrote WrestleVotes.

Here are the advertised matches for tonight's episode of RAW:

King of the Ring First Round: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

King of the Ring First Round: Sheamus vs. Gunther

King of the Ring First Round: Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston

King of the Ring First Round: Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

Queen of the Ring First Round: Iyo Sky vs. Natalya

Queen of the Ring First Round: Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

Queen of the Ring First Round: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

Queen of the Ring First Round: Asuka vs. Lyra Valkyria

Former WWE writer claims Ilja Dragunov will not get over on WWE RAW

Vince Russo recently suggested that former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will not become popular on the main roster.

Dragunov was selected by RAW in this year's draft and will be facing Ricochet in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo predicted that Dragunov would not get over and would be in the same spot a year from now.

"This guy is never getting over. Guys, mark this down and let's revisit this next April 29, 2025. I am telling you right now, a year from now, this guy will be in the same exact spot he's in right now," he said. [From 52:43 onwards]

Gunther was the first WWE Superstar to declare for the King of the Ring tournament. It will be fascinating to see which superstars emerge victorious at the premium live event on May 25.