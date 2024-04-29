"It would break my heart" - Fans react to popular WWE star possibly stealing Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley

WWE fans have reacted to a 29-year-old superstar potentially trying to steal Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley while the former champion is out with an injury.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch during Night One of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury on the very next episode of RAW and was forced to relinquish the title. Liv Morgan is determined to get revenge on Rhea Ripley for taking her out last year and had a brief stare-down with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio last week on RAW.

The Instagram account 'Black Mass Design' shared a post earlier this week and wondered what would happen if Morgan attempted to steal Dominik from Ripley.

Several WWE fans have reacted to the post and appear to be torn. There are some fans who are very intrigued by the possibility, while others would rather see Ripley and Mysterio stay together forever.

Bill Apter believes Rhea Ripley's injury is helping WWE star become a better heel

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that Rhea Ripley's untimely injury will help Liv Morgan improve as a heel in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show this week, Apter discussed the injury to Ripley and explained why it could benefit Morgan. He noted that Morgan has the opportunity to become a bigger heel now and added that she has to win the Women's World Championship now to remain in the mix.

"After she put the belt down and said, this is it. I have to go bye-bye into the sunset. Being a wrestling person and a journalist for so long, my first thing was, is this an angle? And I'll tell you why. Because in my opinion, no matter how excellent everyone on the female roster is, if I am the person booking this, hottest person on the roster, there is no one that can beat her. We can't put anyone in there to beat her. It has got to be like The Undertaker, undefeated, so to say... My take on this is this will make Liv Morgan even a bigger heel now, and she's gotta win the women's title. She's gotta be in this mix," he said. [From 04:44 onwards]

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion at WWE WrestleMania 39 and had an impressive 380-day title reign before Morgan put her out of commission. The latter also lost out to Becky Lynch in the 14-woman Battle Royal last week on RAW to determine the new Women's World Champion, thus failing to capitalize on Ripley's misfortune.

Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will be the champion when The Eradicator returns down the line, looking for blood.

