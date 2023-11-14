Jey Uso's entrance caught WWE name in unguarded moment on camera tonight

WWE Superstar Jey Uso's entrance recently caught a popular personality off guard on camera during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Wade Barrett.

Jey recently shifted from SmackDown to RAW after parting ways with The Bloodline and his twin, Jimmy Uso. He has aligned himself with Cody Rhodes since he started performing on the red show.

Rhodes and Jey won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Fastlane 2023. However, they couldn't hold the titles for long and dropped them to The Judgment Day stars once again.

Jey Uso's current WWE entrance theme is very popular among fans. The star always manages to excite the crowd, and it seems like RAW commentator Wade Barrett couldn't hold his excitement either as he was seen jumping along with the audience.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle posted a snippet from this week's episode of RAW in which Barrett can be seen joining in on the star's entrance alongside fans.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes lost a title match on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes once again teamed up to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

It seemed like the duo was about to defeat The Judgment Day, but something unexpected happened as Drew McIntyre turned heel and attacked Jey. This helped Priest and Balor retain their gold.

Jey Uso is set to combine forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn to lock horns with the team of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a Survivor Series: WarGames match.

Fans believe McIntyre will now join The Judgment Day's squad, and The American Nightmare will recruit Randy Orton to his team for the high-profile bout. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the contest.

