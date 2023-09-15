Jey Uso sends a cryptic message ahead of blockbuster dream WWE match; potential shot at The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently shared a cryptic message ahead of this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Following his brother Jimmy Uso's betrayal at SummerSlam's showdown against their cousin Roman Reigns, Jey left the Bloodline and the entire WWE during an episode of SmackDown last month.

At Payback, Cody Rhodes announced that Main Event Jey Uso would join the Monday Night RAW roster. While the fans have loved watching him back in action, several members of the red brand have expressed disdain due to their past experiences with the Bloodline.

However, the rest of the Bloodline is still part of the SmackDown roster. Jey recently said that he was happy being away from the group. He has now sent a message ahead of SmackDown stating that it's just him now being the Main Event Jey Uso.

"M.E.J.U 💙🙌 #ItsJusMeUce ", Jey shared.

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most vocal superstars who were furious after Jey's addition to the RAW roster. After their confrontation earlier this week, the duo is set for a match on the next episode of RAW. This will be only the second time this matchup takes place after their previous bout in 2020.

WWE officials are reportedly happy with Jey Uso's fan reaction

Jey Uso recently returned to WWE as part of the Monday Night RAW roster. The fans were elated to see the former Bloodline member back in action.

According to reports, WWE officials are also delighted with the reactions that Jey has been getting as of late.

“Office are extremely happy with Jey’s fan reactions. They always believed in him." [ BWE ]

Main Event Jey Uso was last in action on last week's RAW when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor. It will be interesting to see how he evolves as a solo performer in the near future.

Are you excited to see a showdown between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre next week? Let us know in the comments.