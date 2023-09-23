John Cena sends message to fans ahead of WWE SmackDown

John Cena has sent a message on social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The legend is advertised to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Cena is rumored to be a part of a huge tag team match later tonight.

Iyo Sky is scheduled to defend her title against Asuka tonight on the blue brand. The Street Profits will also be in action against LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match.

Ahead of SmackDown, John Cena took to social media to send a message ahead of the show. The 16-time world champion shared a quote from the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, and hyped fans up for tonight's huge episode of SmackDown.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena…” Get ready for another can’t-miss #Smackdown TONIGHT on @WWEonFOX! @WWE," he posted.

John Cena shockingly returned to the company during the current writers' strike in Hollywood. It will be fascinating to see how long the veteran will be an active superstar in the company as the strike could be coming to an end soon.

