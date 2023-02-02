Kevin Owens spotted for the first time since vicious assault at the hands of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble [Photo]

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is expected to be out of action for a while after suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The former Universal Champion was recently spotted in a public location for the first time since the incident.

KO unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the company's latest premium live event. The Bloodline decided to deal with him once and for all as they viciously assaulted him after the match.

Sami Zayn was also asked to join in on the beatdown, but the Honorary Uce instead decided to slam Reigns with a chair. This resulted in the heel faction turning on Zayn and both former best friends were left laying in the ring to close the show.

Owens has been away from social media since the event. However, The Prizefighter's father recently posted a picture of him on Twitter.

Check out the post below:

Cody Rhodes disclosed he wanted to save Kevin Owens from The Bloodline at Royal Rumble

The Bloodline's assault was one of the most uncomfortable viewing experiences for fans as the villainous faction brutally beat down Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Cody Rhodes disclosed that he wishes he could have been there for his close friend:

"As much as you say I am not connected to it, I punched my ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, and I feel connected to it. If you look at all these factions through history, your Horsemen, your Dangerous Alliance, DX, Evolution, it does have a trickle-down effect. It does affect all facets of what we do, so I do feel connected to it. I honestly wish I have been there for Kevin. I was not."

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn after being laid out by the bloodline. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn after being laid out by the bloodline. 💔💔 https://t.co/ihRRDWn4oD

The war between Kevin Owens and The Bloodline is far from over. The Prizefighter now also has his best friend alongside him and one can expect the duo to go after Roman Reigns' faction with everything they've got.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes