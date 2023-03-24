Legendary WWE Superstar makes devastating announcement that he is diagnosed with stage four colon cancer

In a devastating post, legendary WWE Superstar Rick Harris aka Black Bart announced that he has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

Bart had a wrestling career that spanned between the 1970s and early 2000s. Throughout his legendary career, he held multiple NWA titles, including the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. He also trained several top stars, including WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

He wrestled in WWE for two years and during that time would take on the likes of Dustin Rhodes and Shane Douglas. He even got a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Titles but was unsuccessful in dethroning Demolition. The Texas Wrestling Hall of Famer challenged for the titles again when he faced The Hart Foundation but did not emerge victorious.

The legendary star recently took to his Facebook page where he shared an unfortunate health update about his colon cancer. He also said that the cancer had spread to his liver, but that he was not going to "roll over and play dead."

"Well I’m not quite sure where to start except to just spit it out the way I usually do. I don’t want rumors so here’s the truth. I was diagnosed today with stage 4 colon cancer that has also spread to my liver. I am not the kind to just roll over and play dead so you all should know that I will fight it with all I have in me. Since I am a child of God and He is in my heart always I believe I have a head start. I will see the oncologist next week and start chemotherapy ASAP. The main thing I ask from my Facebook people is for prayer because I believe we can all use extra prayers. I will post updates when I have them."

