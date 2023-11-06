Major name seemingly suffers an injury ahead of WWE RAW; seen limping after recent match

Injury woes seem to have stricken WWE once again as RAW Superstar Becky Lynch seemingly suffered a setback at the latest live event. The Man was seen talking to a medic and limping after her match.

Some of the WWE stars stopped over in Springfield, Massachusetts, for a house show on Sunday, November 5. The event featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown, including current 6-time Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who took on Natalya in a singles match.

While The Man was able to come out on top in her match, she was seen talking to a medic after the bout. Becky was also seen limping after getting up, which could be a cause of worry for management and fans.

However, it should be noted that there has been no official statement on Lynch's potential injury, and it could just be a minor setback due to some move in the match. We'll get a clearer picture about the same on tonight's RAW.

Other than Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, the WWE Supershow in Springfield featured many enthralling bouts. Click here to check out the full results from the event.

WWE veteran praised Becky Lynch for elevating younger talent

Becky Lynch has been a prominent member of the WWE's women's division for a long time. The star recently went back to NXT to work with younger talent and did an excellent job at elevating many names.

Becky was praised for the same by Eric Bischoff. The WWE Hall of Famer highlighted that this was the correct way of using an established star.

"It didn't take anything away from Becky, but it allowed Becky to share some of her value and equity and raise the level of the talent that she was working with," Eric Bischoff said. "That's how you use talent correctly, established talent, when you're working with younger talent. Just throwing them out there for the sake of throwing them out there is not going to get you to where you want to be. It's a waste of great talent."

The Man won the NXT Women's Championship after defeating Tiffany Stratton and defended it against a plentitude of names. She finally dropped the title to Lyra Valkyria.

Lynch is expected to be more involved in the RAW brand moving forward. Many expect her to go after Rhea Ripley next, and there have been teases for the same in the past.

