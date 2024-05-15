Mandy Rose, Brie Bella and other WWE Superstars react to Trish Stratus' jaw-dropping photo on social media

Several current and former WWE Superstars including Mandy Rose, Brie Bella, Zelina Vega, and others have reacted to Trish Stratus' latest post on social media.

Stratus is among one of the most legendary female stars in the industry and was a pioneer of the current status of women's wrestling. Her latest appearance inside a ring came in September last year when she took on Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

Taking to social media, the WWE Hall of Famer uploaded a stunning photo of herself from the sets of Canada's Got Talent, where she is one of the judges.

"It’s showtime. 🌟#TheMillionDollarFinale starts NOW! @cangottalent Slayer of this look: the one and only @muavee Styled by @aliciasmcn," she wrote.

Reacting to her post, several women from the industry came up with compliments and praises for the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke about how she wanted her 2023 return to be different

Trish Stratus recently shared how she wanted her 2023 WWE return to be.

While speaking during Issue 43 of Inside The Ropes Magazine, Stratus mentioned how Becky Lynch had called her to have a match at WrestleMania 39. She further added that she wanted the crowd to be surprised and invested during her return, as she wanted to turn heel instantly.

She detailed how she wanted the run to pan out.

"I felt like I’d done the babyface comeback. They’re fine, but I don’t want to wear out my welcome. I said, if I go back, I’d like to surprise people and do it a little differently. I thought as a performer, I would like to challenge myself and do a heel run because I hadn’t touched that for so many years. It was 18 years since I did a heel promo. So Becky called me and said, 'Do you want to come back and do a match with me at WrestleMania?' But we needed me to come back and turn first." (Contd.)

The iconic star was last seen in WWE during the WrestleMania XL pre-show. It remains to be seen whether she will return to the company soon.

