Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) drops another major hint that she is returning to WWE

Mercedes Moné has posted on social media, seemingly suggesting that she could be on her way back to WWE.

In 2022, Sasha Banks departed WWE after a dispute with the company's creative team. After leaving, Mercedes Moné competed under World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She also won the IWGP Women's Championship by dethroning Kairi.

Moné eventually lost the title to Mayu Iwatani before shifting her focus towards the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. She is currently on the road to recovery after an ankle injury during a match against Willow Nightingale.

Many believe she has been dropping several hints about returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Her latest post is another example.

Taking to her Instagram story, Moné posted a selfie outside the TD Garden in Boston, where WWE hosted its latest live event.

Check out a screengrab of Moné's Instagram story:

Vince Russo believes AEW will offer Mercedes Moné a lucrative contract

Vince Russo recently spoke about Charlotte Flair signing a new contract with WWE, which might lead to AEW offering Mercedes Moné a lucrative one.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo congratulated Flair on her new deal.

He further claimed Moné would receive a bigger deal from AEW than a new contract by WWE.

He said:

"First of all, I'm glad for Charlotte. If she's happy there and that's where she wants to be, and she got the money she wanted, great. It's great for her. I think she's a great performer, she's believable. I've always been a fan of hers... All she's (Mercedes Mone) doing is using that as a bargaining chip for AEW, and I promise you, bro, at the end of the day, she'll get more from AEW than Charlotte got from WWE."

It now remains to be seen what the future has in store for Moné and if she returns to WWE.

Would you like to see Mercedes Moné return to WWE?