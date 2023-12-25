Did Sasha Banks spoil her WWE return? Fans think so following latest post

Mercedes Mone, a.k.a. Sasha Banks, is currently one of the hottest topics in the realm of pro wrestling. The rumors and speculations about her WWE return have been causing a stir on the internet. Banks wasn't reluctant to capitalize, as she gave a potential spoiler about it in her recent post.

On Christmas, Mercedes Mone took to X and posted a picture in festive attire, tweeting out fans and wishing a "Happy Happy Holidays." What caught fans' attention was the caption of the post. The first letter of each word starts with H, making it HHH.

As a result, the fans went berserk, as they deciphered that the former Sasha Banks had impliedly written "Triple H," hinting at the fact that Hunter has negotiated a deal to bring her back. While some said that it could be a coincidence, others posted Triple H's GIF.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that it was the best Christmas present he could have ever asked for, while another fan wrote that all he wants for Christmas is for Mone to enter the Royal Rumble. The WWE Universe has filled the comment section with interesting reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that The CEO's recent post is indeed a spoiler for her return to WWE. However, it remains to be seen if the rumors turn out to be true or if the former Sasha Banks is just swerving fans.

Timeline of Sasha Banks' potential return to WWE

Sasha Banks, who currently goes by the name Mercedes Mone, is one of the most prominent stars in pro wrestling, and her WWE return is seemingly on the horizon. Mone has started teasing fans about it, as she previously posted pictures of her WWE action figures on her Instagram Story, which sparked the ongoing rumors.

The current reports from Fighful Select seem to indicate the same, with fans speculating about the potential time and place of her return. The former Women's Champion could return at the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

There's a good possibility of it happening, as WWE will likely unravel surprises in the January extravaganza. The 31-year-old could return as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Expand Tweet

There have also been speculations that she could align with Bayley after her potential comeback, as there have been tensions between the latter and Damage CTRL. The group is expected to turn on The Role Model soon at Royal Rumble. Therefore, the former Sasha Banks could return and help her best friend.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here