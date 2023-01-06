Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is no longer listed under "Current Superstars" on WWE.com 

We have some bad news for any WWE fans holding out hope for former Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (formally known as Sasha Banks) to return to the company sometime soon. As of this writing, Banks is no longer listed on WWE's current personnel page and instead appears on the company's Alumni section.

PWInsider was the first to report the news, saying it signaled WWE was "finally" acknowledging the departure of The Boss by making the move. "WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website. Naomi is still listed on the regular roster," said Mike Johnson.

As noted above, Mercedes Moné's former tag team partner Naomi, who walked out of WWE at the same time, is listed as an active member of the roster. As of right now, there are very few rumors regarding Naomi's status with the company.

Earlier this week, Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez stated that he believes Naomi will return to WWE at some point. While Alvarez is confident that Naomi will be returning to the company, the insider was unable to give a firm timeline for a possible return:

“My belief is she will be returning to WWE, because she will almost certainly be returning to WWE," - Bryan Alvarez

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné made a statement during her appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17

Following a flurry of tweets "thanking" various WWE personnel and the WWE Universe itself, fans braced for Moné's arrival at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s premier event, Wrestle Kingdom. And boy did she arrive!

Following a successful defense of her IWGP Women's Championship, former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane was confronted by The CEO. After being attacked by her former co-worker, Moné announced that she would be challenging Sane for her title at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event in February.

As of right now, Mercedes Moné has no other scheduled appearances following the Battle in the Valley event on February 18th. There is even heavy speculation that Moné will sign with WWE competitor AEW. It was previously thought that she would assist AEW star Saraya in an upcoming match against Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter.

Professional Wrestling insider Dave Meltzer noted recently that if Mercedes Moné were to sign with Tony Khan's company, it would need to be on a multi-year deal. Explaining that AEW would not be interested in a per-appearance type arrangement, especially if Moné ever decided to return to WWE.

