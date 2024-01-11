Mercedes Moné reunites with a popular WWE Superstar amid recent rumors

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently reunited with her good friend and WWE Superstar, Bayley.

During Moné's time in WWE, she was involved in numerous matches against Bayley, especially during their time in NXT. The Boss and The Role Model are good friends outside the professional wrestling industry.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Moné shared a selfie with her former tag team partner.

Check out Moné and Bayley's photo in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Moné and Bayley are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In 2019, the duo became the inaugural titleholders, winning the gold at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Role Model is currently a member of Damage CTRL, a faction that also consists of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Meanwhile, The Boss is away from the ring, sparking widespread speculation about her pro wrestling future.

Teddy Long gave his take on Mercedes Moné's future in professional wrestling

Mercedes Moné has been sidelined with an injury since May 2023. However, rumors have suggested that she could return to WWE or sign with AEW.

According to Teddy Long, The CEO will sign with the promotion that is willing to offer her more money. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

"I don't know what to say like we just finished talking about the money, so I guess if WWE won't give her what she wants and AEW does, then what is she gonna do? go where the money is."

Expand Tweet

After departing WWE, Mercedes Moné appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She also became the IWGP Women's Champion by defeating Kairi Sane before dropping the title to Mayu Iwatani.

Moné's last match was in May 2023 when she lost to Willow Nightingale in the NJPW STRONG Women's Title tournament. Interestingly enough, Nightingale is currently signed to AEW.

Which promotion should be Moné's next destination? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here