"No one’s safe" - Liv Morgan puts Tiffany Stratton and other WWE stars on notice after another major loss

Liv Morgan has put Tiffany Stratton and other WWE Superstars on notice after losing the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The 29-year-old star returned during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and came close to winning the contest. However, she was eliminated by Bayley. Fast forward to Elimination Chamber: Perth, Morgan once again came close to winning the big one but was unsuccessful, courtesy of Becky Lynch.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan lashed out at Stratton and put the former NXT Women's Champion on notice.

"U not gonna slap Bianca to cause a distraction as I’m literally beating u and get away with it. #LMRT .. no one’s safe," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan warned Rhea Ripley after WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Despite failing to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Liv Morgan didn't hold herself back from putting Rhea Ripley on notice.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Morgan briefly spoke about Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and The Eradicator. The 29-year-old said that the last stop of the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" is the WWE Women's World Championship.

Morgan said:

"My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, whether it’s Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me."

Following WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, Morgan lost to Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW after interference by Becky Lynch. Lynch will face Jax on next week's RAW in a match where Morgan could make her presence known.

