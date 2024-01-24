"Not CM Punk or Roman Reigns" - Fans firmly believe major name might be the best WWE hiring of all time 

While WWE has been around for decades with many people contributing to its enormous success, fans believe a backstage name might be its best hiring ever. The said person is Nick Khan, who currently serves as the President of the Stamford-based promotion.

Nick Khan has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2020. He has been instrumental in the company making strides over the last few years and generating record profits. In just a few years, Nick Khan has grown to become one of the most powerful men in the promotion. From WWE's sale to TKO Group Holdings to its recent blockbuster deal with Netflix, Khan has executed several massive agreements.

Amid this, fans who are well aware of the backstage developments have been claiming Nick Khan might just be the best hiring in the Stamford-based promotion's history. An X/Twitter account recently posed a question to fans, asking if Nick Khan was indeed one of the most important acquisitions WWE has ever made.

Many thronged to the comments section, agreeing with the statement, with many going as far as to say Nick Khan might be the most essential signing of all time.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for Nick Khan remains to be seen.

Nick Khan on WWE's partnership with Netflix

During a recent interview, WWE President Nick Khan opened up about the Stamford-based promotion striking a massive ten-year deal with Netflix to air Monday Night RAW starting from January 2025. Khan revealed that apart from just broadcasting the Monday night show, the company could also explore making documentaries with the streaming giant.

He went on to cite the example of how the multi-season series Formula 1: Drive to Survive created a generation of new F1 fans.

"It would be a mistake by us at WWE to not do that with Netflix. Assume that what you said is exactly what we’re all thinking. You saw what Drive to Survive did for Formula One as you just mentioned, we think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that," Nick Khan said.

With a Vince McMahon documentary already in the making at Netflix, the new deal could result in many WWE names getting non-fiction shows produced on them.

Do you think Nick Khan is arguably the most important person in World Wrestling Entertainment today? Are you happy about RAW moving to Netflix next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

