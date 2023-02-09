"Only guy who can keep him under control" - WWE Hall of Famer on Paul Heyman's relationship with legend (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently opened up about Paul Heyman's association with Brock Lesnar and how it wasn't limited to an on-screen relationship.

Heyman began working as The Beast Incarnate's manager right from the beginning of his main roster career. Though they went their ways later, they joined forces back when Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012. Their association lasted until 2020, when Paul Heyman began serving as Roman Reigns' Special Counsel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long revealed how Heyman was instrumental in Lesnar quickly rising up the ranks in WWE. He explained that Paul Heyman guided Brock Lesnar on how to navigate the business, thanks to his years of experience.

"Like Bill (Apter) said, Paul Heyman, is a great mouthpiece. But it's not so much that Brock needs a mouthpiece, you know. Brock can basically talk himself. What Brock needed is the inside, the knowledge, the know-when to do this, to know when to this, to know when to do that. Paul Heyman has been in this business for a long, long time, and Paul Heyman is certainly a real smart guy. He's no dummy, and he understands the ins and outs. So he's the guy who can guide Brock," said Teddy Long

Furthermore, the former SmackDown GM added that Lesnar was also aware that Heyman was the only one who could keep him under control. Teddy Long thinks Brock Lesnar understands and appreciates Paul Heyman for whatever he has done for him and is grateful for the same.

"Brock understands that Paul Heyman is the only guy who can keep him under control. He understands what Paul has done for him behind the scenes and done for him to advance his career. He understands that, and he certainly appreciates that. And like I said, you couldn't have a better manager than Heyman," added Teddy Long (13:54 - 14:42)

WWE veteran Alundra Blayze on her close friendship with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman was also instrumental in kickstarting Alundra Blayze's career. The former WWE Women's Champion spoke about it in a recent interview, where she revealed how close she's with Heyman. Blayze credits him for giving her a chance to work in the Dangerous Alliance, which changed the course of her career.

"One of my best friends. Oh yeah, I guess. I love how he is out there. Now, he is a master, complete master at what he does, and the other night on RAW, I mean I just texted him, I said, 'Dude, that's got to be one of the best storylines that we've had or seen in a long time for Bloodline,' right? I got chills and so I really loved, he's just Paul and he has always been that way and him as well, I wouldn't be here either really, if it wasn't for a person of him putting me out there, including me in things, putting me in the Dangerous alliance, which I feel is a very underrated faction."

Paul Heyman remains one of WWE's most entertaining acts, with his interaction with Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW drawing rave reviews.

