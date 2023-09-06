[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley posts behind the scene pictures of Dominik Mysterio after actions during crucial match 

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are both enjoying runs as champions in WWE. The WWE Women's World Champion and the NXT North American Champion most recently made an appearance on WWE NXT and made their presence felt on the third brand.

Dominik was the special guest referee for the match against Mustafa Ali and Dragon Lee. The match was to decide the number one contender for his North American title. It seemed like Lee got the win after a clever roll-up, only to be foiled by Dominik's slow count.

Ali got the win after a quick roll-up of his own due to a fast count by the guest referee. The winner wasn't grateful for the help as he attacked the champion after the match. Lee also showed his anger after the match. While his actions might have made everyone else mad, Dirty Dom clearly wasn't affected, as made clear by the picture posted by Rhea Ripley on Twitter after the event.

"How [Dominki Mysterio] be sleeping knowing he’s the best and fairest ref of them all," Rhea wrote on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley to defend her title in a rematch against Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea defends her title next week in a rematch from Payback

It was announced on RAW that The Nightmare will defend her title again Raquel Rodriguez next week on RAW. This comes after Ripley successfully retained her championship at WWE Payback against Rodriguez.

The Eradicator won the PLE match after interference from Ex-Con Dom. This time, in a bid to even the odds for Raquel, The Judgment Day member will be banned from ringside. This seems like the final opportunity for Raquel to get the title from Rhea Ripley after months of struggle.

Are you excited to see this match again on RAW? Do you want to see the title changing hands? If not, who do you want to see Rhea feud with next? Let us know in the comments below.

