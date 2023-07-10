"Release incoming?"- Fans worried for multiple-time WWE Champion after prolonged absence from TV programming

WWE fans from around the world took to social media to comment on Bobby Lashley's lengthy absence from TV programming.

The All Mighty's SmackDown appearance came nearly two months ago when he competed in the World Heavyweight Title Tournament. While he was able to defeat Austin Theory and Sheamus in the first round, he came up short against AJ Styles in the semi-finals. Lashley was also busted open during one of the matches and has been missing from TV programming ever since.

However, the former WWE Champion has been active on the company's live shows for the past month. He defeated Karrion Kross and Baron Corbin in singles matches that took place over the weekend house shows. However, his prolonged absence from TV has been a reason fans have been worrying about.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble What's up with Bobby Lashley man? I miss the guy. What's up with Bobby Lashley man? I miss the guy.

Big Dawg @BigDawg5248 @WrestlingHumble 2023 been a rough year for us Lashley fans @WrestlingHumble 2023 been a rough year for us Lashley fans

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @WrestlingHumble Not enough people are talking about how awful his booking has been in 2023. In January he was stuck in the Theoryverse, then had a nothing match with Brock that he didn't even win clean, had a (what was probably gonna be terrible) feud with Bray that lasted 6.7 seconds (1/2) @WrestlingHumble Not enough people are talking about how awful his booking has been in 2023. In January he was stuck in the Theoryverse, then had a nothing match with Brock that he didn't even win clean, had a (what was probably gonna be terrible) feud with Bray that lasted 6.7 seconds (1/2)

🌜LIFF @SPREADLOVE012 @WrestlingHumble Hopefully hes healthy and can get some more bookings fr @WrestlingHumble Hopefully hes healthy and can get some more bookings fr

Lashley's absence from TV programming could be because of a lack of creative plans for him. However, The All Mighty could soon return to action as the company ran a hype video for him on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley could feud with Bray Wyatt upon his return to WWE programming

Bobby Lashley was involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt before the latter's sudden disappearance from WWE programming. The duo looked set to collide at WrestleMania, but unfortunately, the Eater of the Worlds had to take a hiatus due to reported health issues.

However, Bray Wyatt's return is reportedly near the horizon, and according to some news sources, the former Universal Champion could reignite the rivalry with Bobby Lashley upon his return.

The All Mighty also had a heated feud with Brock Lesnar earlier this year which ended on an indefinite note as Lashley hit the Beast Incarnate with a low blow. While many expected the duo to collide once again, the creative team had something else in mind. While Lesnar went to face Omos at WrestleMania 39, Lashley was not present at the event due to a lack of an opponent.

Bobby Lashley has been dominant in his return to the squared circle and has defeated Baron Corbin and Karrion Kross a couple of times each. Corbin even offered the former WWE Champion a chance to reunite with him, but the latter had no such plans.

How do you think WWE should book Bobby Lashley's return? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

