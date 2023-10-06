Rhea Ripley sends a message aimed at Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley took to X to send a message to Jey Uso following their confrontation on RAW.

This past Monday night, The Eradicator made her return to the red brand for the first time since being attacked by the returning Nia Jax. She engaged in a brawl with Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Reacting to her segment with Jey from this week's RAW, Ripley tweeted the 'Woman Tipping Hand' emoji.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Jey was previously offered a spot in The Judgment Day. However, he rejected it and instead aligned with Cody Rhodes.

At the upcoming Fastlane premium live event, Jey will be teaming up with The American Nightmare to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Samatha Irvin wants Jey Uso and The Bloodline on the same page once again

Samantha Irvin wants to see The Bloodline on the same page once again. The faction's implosion began in early 2023 when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. The Usos were next in line to quit the group, with Jey Uso challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on the Attitude Era Podcast, Irvin claimed that she is glad to see Jimmy and Jey "spread their wings" but wants to see The Bloodline reunite. Irvin said:

"So, I really am, I'm very invested in The Bloodline story because I love family and I'm the oldest of six kids. So, I do love when there's a bond and a strength that a family exhibits. And I think that they're incredibly strong and gifted people. I'm sad that it's come to this point but I think that we saw that The Tribal Chief was, you know, I don't wanna, I know he ain't watching this but some would say maybe he was tripping a little bit. Some would say that, not me."

Expand Tweet

Irvin added:

"So, I'm actually a little bit happy now that Jimmy and Jey can now sort of spread their wings on their own. I think that it's a very very good thing. I do. And I would always hope that they would come back together because they are family and that I think is very important. But I'm very excited for Main Event Jey Uso's solo run right now and also for Jimmy Uso's. And I just hope they all can work it out. But they were doing a lot of damage. It was actually pretty sad. When I was on SmackDown, they were doing a lot of damage every week. It was like somebody was getting jacked up. So, if that's slowed down then I think it's kind of a good thing right now."

Jey, a former multi-time tag team champion, will once again aim to win the titles, this time with Cody Rhodes as his partner.

Are you enjoying Jey Uso's back-and-forth with Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comment section