Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik saying he wished Eddie Guerrero was his real father

Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to Dominik Mysterio's outrageous promo on last night's episode of WWE RAW.

On RAW, Dominik came out with Damian Priest and delivered a scathing promo targeting his family. The young gun wasn't happy about Rey Mysterio attacking him on SmackDown. He also took a shot at his mother for not protecting him from Rey.

Dominik then crossed the line when he said that he wished Eddie Guerrero was his real father, and that Rey never existed. The capacity crowd booed Dominik loudly for going too far with his comments, but Rhea Ripley seemed quite pleased with the same. She reacted to the line with a "Face holding back tears" emoji on Twitter:

What did fans have to say to Rhea Ripley?

Fans had a variety of reactions to Ripley's tweet. Check out some of the responses below:

Dominik's career has taken a turn for the better ever since he dropped the nice guy gimmick and aligned with The Judgment Day last September. Here's what Dominik told WrestlingInc shortly after he turned heel:

"It feels great. I definitely was getting used to being with my dad and learning the ropes from him and him just guiding me, but I switched that out for someone who's taken over New Japan and all over the world in Finn Balor. Someone who's taken over the independent [circuit] and Ring of Honor in Damian Priest. Someone who's been the youngest women's champion and just a year older than me and has a ton of experience in Mami Rhea. So it's like I have a pool of knowledge that I can go to with my new family and it's just been great." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Rhea Ripley and Dominik's bond has only grown stronger with each passing week over the past few months. She will be cheering for Dominik when he finally battles his father at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen if the former champion has it in him to put the masked legend down at WrestleMania.

What did you think of Dominik's comments about Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

