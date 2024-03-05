Rhea Ripley reacts to unexpected comparison during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio had a tough day in the office during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the night's opening match, he went head-to-head with Imperium's leader, Gunther. Despite Dom's commendable performance, The Ring General emerged victorious, securing a dominant win over Dirty Dom.

After the challenging match, Dominik found solace when the rest of The Judgement Day gathered to check on him in the WWE medical room backstage. Rhea Ripley questioned Dominik's decision to face Gunther but ultimately provided consolation and support during the difficult moment.

One fan later posted a picture capturing the duo's moment from the show alongside an image of Mary and Jesus in a humorous comparison. Ripley has now responded to the post.

"🙏🏼," Rhea reacted.

Check out her tweet below:

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest managed to get payback on Imperium as they defeated the duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci later in the show.

While the future of many on WWE's main roster remains uncertain, Rhea Ripley's Road to WrestleMania is crystal clear as she remains focused on defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at the show.

