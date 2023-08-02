Rhea Ripley's 'ex' urges others not to bring up National Girlfriend Day, says it is a "sore subject"

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest attractions in WWE, and Cathy Kelley's latest tweet indicates that she is still not over her 'breakup' with Mami.

The kayfabe relationship between the SmackDown backstage interviewer and Rhea recently came to an end after the latter was seen flirting with Samantha Irvin at a house show. Soon after the incident, The Eradicator made it clear that Irvin was her new "girlfriend." This also prompted a bio change from Kelley, who started referring to herself as Ripley's ex.

While The Eradicator did not take long to move on from Cathy Kelley, it seems like the latter is still hung up on her as she asked fans not to bring up National Girlfriend Day, which is celebrated on August 1. The 34-year-old called it a sore subject.

Rhea Ripley is unlikely to be in action at WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley has been a level above other female WWE Superstars over the last year and a half. Her last singles defeat came back in May 2022. The Eradicator won this year's Woman Royal Rumble match despite entering at #1 and went on to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, which was replaced by the Women's World title.

While Rhea's run as the Women's World Champion has been dominant, she has been more involved in the men's division and rarely defends the title. She also won't be in action at SummerSlam, which will be the first time in the last decade that a women's champion won't put her title on the line at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Eradicator rarely wrestles on TV programming, with most of her matches not doing much for the opponent. She squashed Natalya in 70 seconds at Night of Champions and injured Liv Morgan before their scheduled match could take place on RAW a couple of weeks back.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's title reign so far? Sound off below and let us know!

