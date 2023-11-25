Rhea Ripley says 26-year-old WWE star is a whole snack

Rhea Ripley has emerged as a top name in WWE in the last year and a half. Her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has elevated both stars' careers to new heights, and Mami has never shied away from acknowledging Dirty Dom. She recently called the 26-year-old a whole snack.

Dominik Mysterio has been operating on a whole new level since he turned heel and aligned with the Judgment Day. Ripley played a massive role in helping the star embrace his villainous side, and the two have been together in an on-screen relationship ever since.

The duo often stays in character on social media, and the same was on display recently as Rhea Ripley agreed with a fan who stated that she was staring at Dirty Dom like he was a whole snack.

"He is," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley was present on WWE SmackDown this week

Judgment Day has become the top faction in WWE ever since the Bloodline storyline took a back seat. All faction members, bar JD McDonagh, currently walk around with gold around their waists.

Despite being a part of RAW, the group members also show up on NXT and SmackDown occasionally, and the same was the case this week as Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest made their presence felt on the blue brand.

Balor and Priest defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. The Judgment Day duo were able to retain their title after an interference from Mami.

Ripley will be in action at the Survivor Series, defending the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark. Her faction members will also compete at the event as they will compete with Drew McIntyre to take on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton in the WarGames match.

