Rhea Ripley sends a heartfelt message to top WWE star; says "words cannot describe the feelings" running through her body

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio after the latter's victory on WWE NXT.

In addition to stamping their control over RAW, The Judgment Day has also made their presence felt on NXT in the last few weeks. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on last week's edition, which was followed by Dirty Dom becoming the new North American Champion this week after he secured a victory over Wes Lee.

While fans all over the world are stunned by Dominik's victory, Rhea Ripley is certainly the proudest of the star's first singles championship win. The Eradicator tweeted a heartfelt message for her Dom Dom, noting that words cannot describe the feelings running through her body.

"Split second before greatness! Words cannot describe the feelings running through my body…. So bloody proud of you @DomMysterio35," Rhea tweeted.

Rhea Ripley looks set to defend her title at WWE SummerSlam

While Rhea Ripley has been a women's champion since WrestleMania 39, she has defended the title on TV Programming just a handful of times. However, with SummerSlam around the corner, a new feud for The Eradicator has been shaping up in the last few weeks.

Mami has been involved in a storyline with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez over the last month and even attacked the duo before their title match on RAW, which eventually cost them the Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Liv, however, returned for retribution later on in the show and took out Ripley during her fellow Judgment Day members' match.

While Rhea has targeted both Morgan and Rodriguez, reports have indicated that she will be facing the powerhouse at WWE's upcoming premium live event. The duo last met in a singles match two years back on NXT where Raquel defeated the Women's World Champion in a Last Woman Standing match.

