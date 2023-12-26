Roman Reigns' cousin set for big debut 

Roman Reigns is a member of the famed Anoa'i family, comprising several performers who have made a considerable impact on the business. One of them is Zilla Fatu, the son of late WWE legend Umaga, who's set to make his first-ever appearance for the popular indie promotion GCW late next month.

Fatu is relatively new to the wrestling business, having competed only in a handful of matches so far. However, his work has left fans impressed, and they have been waiting with bated breath to see how his career pans out.

The 27-year-old was also spotted recently at an AEW show, raising speculations about him possibly inking a deal with the promotion down the line. While he signs with WWE or AEW remains to be seen, for now, he's gearing for his GCW debut.

Zilla Fatu himself took to the social media platform X to announce that he would be present at GCW's show, Look at Me, on January 26, 2024

"GET YOUR TICKETS ASAP ‼️🦍 IF YOU CLOSE BY FLORIDA MAKE SURE TO PULL UP 💯🤙🏽🤙🏽👀🤙🏽🤙🏽," he wrote.

Though it hasn't been announced what he will be doing at the event, it's sure to bring more eyeballs to the product owing to his association with Roman Reigns and the Anoa'i family.

Zilla Fatu wants WWE to create another version of the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline stable

A few months back, Fatu opened up about Bloodline being reduced to only three members in the form of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso after Jey went his separate way.

He urged WWE to bring him and another member of the Anoa'i family, Jacob Fatu, and align them with Jey to form a new Bloodline.

"So, you have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. You have Jey, he's the only Bloodline member on Monday Night RAW. And you see what they're doing? Like, they're trying to make him, obviously, he's the babyface of RAW. And he's beefing with everybody in the back. You know, so it's like how could he keep himself lit and how could he just take over? So what I feel like, I feel like they need to get me and Jacob. Yeah, I feel like they need to sign me and Jacob and put us on RAW and have us form our own, like, Bloodline," he said.

Considering he's already made a great impression on fans with his work, WWE hiring Zilla Fatu could become a possibility sometime in the next year.

Do you think Zilla Fatu should make his WWE debut and align with Roman Reigns in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

