"Roman Reigns revolutionized storytelling" - WWE fans come out in support of The Tribal Chief following controversial remarks from former champion

A former WWE champion recently fired shots at Roman Reigns for his long, drawn-out entrance. The name in question is Ronda Rousey.

The Tribal Chief is arguably one of the most successful characters in WWE in recent times. Roman Reigns introduced the character following his return at SummerSlam 2020. After winning the Universal Championship later the same year, The Head of The Table started taking longer to march into the squared circle.

In her autobiography, former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took a shot at Roman's entrance. The 37-year-old noted that when she was told time makes money, not the matches, she questioned the Bloodline leader's elaborate entrance.

Ronda Rousey's words did not go down well with WWE fans. On an Instagram post reporting what The Baddest Woman on the Planet wrote in her book, several users came out in support of the former champion. Some other fans even tried to get back at Rousey.

WWE Personality believes Solo Sikoa is the new Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns' absence

Roman Reigns has been absent from weekly television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare defeated The Head of The Table in the main event on Night Two of The Show of Shows to end the latter's 1,316-day title reign and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Amid the former Shield member's absence, fellow stablemate Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over The Bloodline. Following The Showcase of the Immortals, the faction has recruited two new members: Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

On an episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts claimed that Solo Sikoa had taken over as the new leader of The Bloodline. He further explained how the current version of the group is similar to the one led by Reigns:

"To me, Solo Sikoa is The Tribal Chief here. When Roman Reigns was building his Bloodline, he had two brothers watching his back, along with The Wiseman Paul Heyman; those were Jimmy and Jey Uso. With Solo Sikoa building his own Bloodline, he's now got two brothers watching his back with The Wiseman Paul Heyman, which are Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, except he got the Tongas instead of the Samoans," he said.

Despite his limited appearances over the last couple of years, Roman Reigns has been an integral part of WWE. It remains to be seen when the former Universal Champion will make his highly-anticipated return.

