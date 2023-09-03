"Roman squashing him" - Fans react to CM Punk potentially confronting Roman Reigns after being fired

Following the historic All In pay-per-view in London, CM Punk was shockingly fired by AEW, amid his recent backstage controversy.

With Punk now officially being a free agent, fans on social media have reacted to the possibility of him confronting Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. This year's Survivor Series premium live event will take place in Punk's hometown, Chicago.

Expand Tweet

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the arena would "explode" if Punk returned to WWE in his hometown of Chicago. However, one Twitter user boldly claimed that The Tribal Chief would "squash" the now-former AEW star.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At All In, Punk defeated Samoa Joe to retain the Real AEW World Championship. Backstage, things reportedly got out of hand between Punk and Jack Perry, who competed at the Zero Hour in a match against Hook for the FTW Title.

This wasn't Punk's first big controversy in AEW. He previously got into the infamous scuffle with The Elite, which led to both parties being suspended by Tony Khan.

Eric Bischoff recently mentioned how Tony Khan should've dealt with CM Punk ahead of All Out

This year's AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled to take place in Chicago. However, CM Punk won't be a part of the card after AEW shockingly fired him.

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently claimed that Tony Khan should become a locker-room leader. Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff claimed he wasn't a fan of the "flakiness."

"That's another b******t thing. I hear this so much about 'Oh it's under investigation.' Tony was standing right there for crying out loud. It is what it is. What investigation? What, are you calling in the CSI team? This is such.... That kind of flakiness doesn't work for me, brother. This is the time when a leader leads. If that means [saying] 'For all of you that bought tickets, because you thought CM Punk was going to be a part of this event. We apologise. Obviously a situation happened and it had to be handled the correct way. For the sake of the rest of the roster and the business long term. We apologize. Punk's not gonna be here this time. Maybe next time,'" said Bischoff.

With Punk departing AEW, it now remains to be seen if he will continue in professional wrestling or not.

Would you like to see Punk return to WWE and confront Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here