Seth Rollins shares two-word message following victory at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins has broken his silence with a two-word message following his impressive victory last night at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The Visionary defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the first match of the premium live event. McIntyre gave it everything he had, but it still was not enough, and Rollins picked up an impressive victory at Crown Jewel.

After the match, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley seemingly poked fun at a disgruntled Drew McIntyre while he was despondent backstage. Ripley provided a distraction during McIntyre's bout against Sami Zayn last week on the red brand, and the former WWE Champion capitalized with a Claymore for the pinfall victory.

Rollins took to his Instagram today to share several images from his successful title defense last night at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He included the caption "Desert nights," as seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not a fan of Seth Rollins' character

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently called out Seth Rollins for being "fake" on WWE television.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized the World Heavyweight Champion for not being consistent with his character work. Russo compared Rollins' character to Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of The Joker and noted the differences between the performances.

"Here’s what I mean by that. Go watch The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. Look at the consistency in the character when he has the makeup on and when he doesn’t have the makeup on. There is consistency in that character. I am watching this, it’s a mad wrestler serious promo, but then you go out there singing and dancing and dressing and cosplaying. Like that’s obviously all a facade. Why are you even doing that? I don’t understand," said the veteran.

Seth Rollins has proven himself to be one of the best superstars on the roster during his reign as World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see which superstar on WWE RAW challenges the 37-year-old for the title during the build for Survivor Series on November 25.

