Sister of top WWE superstar says she'll never acknowledge Roman Reigns

Teil Rhodes, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and the sister of superstar Cody Rhodes, will not acknowledge Roman Reigns.

Things are heating up in WWE, as WrestleMania 39 is only one month away. The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the biggest show of the year, which will be headlined by The Tribal Chief defending the Undisputed Universal Championship against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. Reigns and The American Nightmare are set to go face-to-face at this Friday's SmackDown.

While a majority of the WWE Universe have acknowledged Roman Reigns as the top wrestler in the world, one person from the challenger's side isn't convinced. Teil Rhodes responded to a post made by the official WWE Twitter account asking if fans have acknowledged the champ today, something she says she will never do.

You can check out her tweet below:

Roman Reigns has a huge rematch with Sami Zayn this weekend

Roman Reigns may be standing in the same ring as Cody Rhodes on Friday, but the Tribal Chief has a massive rematch booked for this Saturday in Toronto. On that night, Reigns will be defending his title against Sami Zayn, who has made it his mission to destroy The Bloodline ever since the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Zayn got a chance to challenge Reigns at Elimination Chamber but came up short.

Even more interesting is that the highly anticipated rematch will be happening on a WWE House Show rather than television. A report recently revealed that the match was booked since Zayn is yet to officially reconcile with his longtime nemesis Kevin Owens. A big match was needed for the Canadian market. It is still expected that Zayn and Owens will team up to challenge the Usos for the undisputed tag team championship at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief's run of terror may soon be coming to an end. Whether that happens at Mania remains to be seen, but one thing is certain...his title run will go down as one of the best of all time in WWE.

