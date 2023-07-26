"Spoiler alert, he's not," "It's not crazy" - WWE fans divided over possibility of former champion dethroning Roman Reigns despite surging popularity

WWE fans are divided on the possibility of a popular WWE Superstar dethroning Roman Reigns.

LA Knight has experienced a sudden surge in popularity recently. He is now one of the most noted acts in the company and gets a massive reaction every time his music hits.

Reports have even surfaced online that suggest that LA Knight is long overdue for a massive push. Many fans believed he would win the Money in the Bank ladder match, but that didn't happen.

Since then, there have been reports of backstage issues involving LA Knight. However, he is still expected to be pushed after SummerSlam. Currently, the sales for Knight's merchandise are also through the roof.

According to Wrestle Features, Knight has the first, third, fourth, and fifth best-selling tee in the entire store. When this news broke out, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. suggested that LA Knight might be the guy to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

The idea of Knight defeating Roman Reigns has fans divided over the possibility of this happening.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Billy @BJames1969 @TheRajGiri It’s not crazy. He’s arguably their most over babyface right now.

One fan suggested that Roman will retire as the champion.

Another fan argued that WWE wouldn't pass the titles to a 41-year-old.

Kev Castle- Yeah That Guy @KevZCastle 🤘 @TheRajGiri WWE isnt giving the Reigns de-throne rub to a 41 year old. Esp when his popularity is more likely 4 now then 4 ever. See what i did there?

Jey Uso sends a message to Roman Reigns ahead of their tribal combat at SummerSlam

The story involving the Bloodline has been one of the most compelling in WWE history. After weeks of harassing The Usos, Jimmy finally snapped and superkicked Reigns at WWE Night of Champions.

Unsurprisingly, Jey stood alongside his brother while Solo Sikoa decided to stand by the Tribal Chief. They went into battle at Money in the Bank in one of the best tag team matches in WWE history.

However, that did little to settle the differences within the Bloodline and only made things worse as Reigns and Sikoa took out Jimmy Uso. This led a visibly angry Jey to challenge Reigns to a tribal combat match where Reigns will not only defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but he will also have to defend his position as Tribal Chief.

The match has been made official for WWE SummerSlam and has the potential to be one of the biggest matches in the company's history.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can exact revenge for his brother by defeating Roman Reigns and where their story will go.

Who do you think will win at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section.

