Spoiler on plans for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are scheduled for an interesting segment tonight on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship tonight against Tegan Nox. The match was originally scheduled for last week but had to be postponed due to The Man not being medically cleared following her successful title defense against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy. Raquel Rodriguez will also be in action against Nia Jax, and Kofi Kingston is set to battle Ivar in a Viking Rules match.

Ahead of tonight's show, WWE shared a video of Byron Saxton highlighting the things fans can expect during tonight's edition of the red brand. This week's show will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha and will feature the fallout from Fastlane this past Saturday night. In the video, Byron Saxton announced that Rhodes and Uso will be interviewed by Michael Cole tonight on the red brand.

"We have new champions in the form of Main Event Jey Uso and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Well, tonight on RAW, my broadcast colleague and the voice of Monday Night RAW Michael Cole, will have an exclusive interview with the new champions," said Saxton. [From 00:20 - 00:35]

Kofi Kingston delivers message to Ivar ahead of WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston joined Byron Saxton ahead of tonight's RAW and delivered a warning to Ivar.

New Day and Viking Raiders have been feuding for a while now on the red brand, and tonight Kingston will battle Ivar in a Viking Rules match. Ahead of the match, Kingston claimed that he is excited that the world is getting to see more of Ivar, but vowed to defeat him tonight on RAW.

"Part of me is actually excited that the world gets to see this side of Ivar. Unfortunately, they've got to see him get beat down in his own match. But he's going to get some exposure out there tonight, isn't he?", said Kingston. [From 02:59 - 03:09]

Tonight's episode of the red brand is shaping up to be an exciting show. It will be interesting to see if any new feuds begin this week as the promotion starts to build toward WWE Crown Jewel on November 4th.

