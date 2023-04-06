"The best is yet to come" - 37-year-old superstar sends message to fans while on WWE hiatus

A 37-year-old WWE Superstar sent out a message to fans today while reportedly on hiatus from the company after WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Ripley defeated The Queen to win the title for the first time in her career, and Charlotte will reportedly be taking a break following the premium live event.

The former Women's Champion celebrated her birthday today and delivered a message to the WWE Universe on social media. Flair thanked fans on Twitter today for their birthday wishes and claimed that the best is still to come for her.

"37 & the best is yet to come 🦋👸🏼🍷💎 thank you for all the birthday wishes 🙏🏻," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair claimed she was in the best shape of her life before WWE WrestleMania

Charlotte recently disclosed that she was in the best shape of her life ahead of her title defense against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Flair and Ripley met three years ago at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship at the Performance Center. The Queen defeated The Eradicator in the match and vowed to humble the 26-year-old once again at this year's WrestleMania. However, Rhea was ready for the challenge this time around and defeated Charlotte after connecting with a Riptide off the middle turnbuckle.

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Charlotte took to Twitter to thank her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, for helping her get in the best shape of her life for her match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

"Yes… I had @benandjerrys before the big dance! 😎💪🏻💎 I can’t thank you enough papi for getting me in the best shape of my life 🙏🏻 I love you bae," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Flair and Ripley arguably had the best match of WrestleMania 39 weekend. It will be interesting to see if the two renew their rivalry when Charlotte Flair returns to the company.

