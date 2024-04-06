[VIDEO] The Rock gets into a verbal altercation with a fan after WWE Hall of Fame speech

The Rock may have been inducting his grandmother Lia Maivia into the WWE Hall of Fame, but that didn't stop him from portraying his "The Final Boss" heel character. As the show ended, he had a verbal altercation with a fan.

Following his tribute to his grandmother Lia Maivia, he looked at Cody Rhodes, who was sitting alongside his wife, Brandi. He told Cody Rhodes that their match on Saturday Night wasn't business. It was personal. The American Nightmare stood his ground but didn't say anything in response, considering the circumstances.

A fan near the ringside area wasn't too happy with The Rock's comments against Cody and told The Final Boss, "Cody's coming for you. It's over."

This visibly upset The Braham Bull, who muttered something before saying, "Watch your f***ing mouth," and walking away to end the show.

Expand Tweet

It's rare to see superstars remain in character during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which is usually an out-of-character occasion. However, it makes sense for him to hype it up because tomorrow night is The Rock's first match in eight years (and first proper match in 11 years).

Last year, Rey Mysterio's headlining Hall of Fame induction was disrupted when his son Dominik walked out in a sign of protest against his father.

Expand Tweet

Either way, it was a great way to build up anticipation for the main event of WrestleMania Saturday.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Was it okay for The Rock to be a heel while inducting his grandmother into the Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion