[Watch] Cody Rhodes rocks a new look at WWE live event, sends a message to Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes showcased a new look at this week's Sunday Stunner house show while taking a cheeky shot at Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare was attacked by Lesnar on RAW after WrestleMania 39. Following the assault, Rhodes challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at Backlash 2023. The duo is set to meet inside the squared circle for the first time on May 6 in Puerto Rico.

Before his upcoming showdown against Lesnar, Cody Rhodes took on Solo Sikoa at this week's house show in Toledo, Ohio. The former AEW star ended the night on a high note as he defeated The Enforcer.

After his victory, Rhodes addressed the live crowd, asking a ringside fan for his cowboy hat. The RAW star then went on to don the hat, stating that "Brock Lesnar is screwed now." You can check out the clip below:

Michael Tatar @MichaelTatarTV @ryansatin @CodyRhodes “Guys it’s always hard at the end of the night to say goodbye and the reason is because I don’t want it to be over. I love this too much.” Cody’s a true class act, took a fans cowboy hat and said “ @BrockLesnar screwed now” #WWE Toledo #WWE @CodyRhodes “Guys it’s always hard at the end of the night to say goodbye and the reason is because I don’t want it to be over. I love this too much.” Cody’s a true class act, took a fans cowboy hat and said “@BrockLesnar screwed now” 😂 #WWEToledo #WWE @ryansatin https://t.co/h1PyKg7nX8

WWE veteran detailed a potential problem with Cody Rhodes' segment on last week's RAW

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar after challenging him to a match the prior week. However, WWE official Adam Pearce soon stated that Rhodes was not medically cleared to be in the arena.

The segment did not sit well with Vince Russo, who pointed out that Cody wrestled with a torn pec at Hell in a Cell last year.

"There's so many things wrong with this segment. So Cody goes out there, here comes Adam Pearce, and he tells Cody, 'You're not medically cleared to be here.' Wouldn't they have had all day to take care of that? Not only that, [but] when Cody wrestled with the purple-torn pec, I guess he was cleared to wrestle back then. They didn't care about him then, but now he's not cleared."

The segment ended with Rhodes taking out several security guys while Brock Lesnar watched from a distance. The match between the two was also made official for Backlash by Pearce.

