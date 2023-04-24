WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Cody Rhodes faces Solo Sikoa; Huge title match; Rey Mysterio teams up with rising star (Toledo, Oh, 04/23)

The WWE roster stopped over in Toledo, Ohio, for the weekly Sunday Stunner live event on April 23, 2023. The show was held at the Huntington Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event was headlined by a marquee match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. Both stars have been equally impressive over the last few months and have racked up many victories. Solo has so far lost only one match on TV programming via pinfall or submission, with his only defeat coming against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare was once again able to get the better of the Enforcer as he picked up a victory in Toledo to happily send fans home. This was Solo's third loss against the former AEW star, with the second one coming on last night's house show in Fort Wayne.

The show featured only one title match where Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of their match on the upcoming SmackDown, KO and Sami picked up an important victory over the Bloodline members.

Elsewhere on the show, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Santos Escobar to defeat Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Sheamus also got a victory over LA Knight.

Also in action was Ricochet, who secured a win over Erik of The Viking Raiders. Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville in a quick match while Natalya got the better of Shayna Baszler. Karrion Kross defeated Mustafa Ali via submission.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Toledo, Ohio, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville Sheamus defeated LA Knight Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Mustafa Ali WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) retained over The Usos Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler Ricochet defeated Erik of the Viking Raiders Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa

