[Watch] Solo Sikoa dances on a beach in a rare out-of-character video

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa is one of the most intimidating names in the pro wrestling world today. However, a different side of the star can be seen in a video making rounds on social media.

The 30-year-old has been on a rapid ascend since joining Roman Reigns and Co. on the main roster. Moreover, only a handful of wrestlers have gotten the better of The Bloodline's Enforcer inside the squared circle.

While Solo Sikoa has maintained a fierce persona since moving up to the main roster and is a man of few words, he was seen shaking a leg on a beach in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. This, without a doubt, is very out of character for the Samoan superstar.

Check out Sikoa grooving to the music and letting loose in the clip below:

Solo Sikoa suffered a shocking loss on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been booked as a dominant force since joining The Bloodline last year. The 30-year-old has lost only a handful of matches and has victories over multiple former world champions such as Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio.

So far, only three men have secured clean victories in singles competition over The Enforcer on TV. The latest addition to the list was LA Knight, who defeated Sikoa on last Friday's SmackDown. Besides The Megastar, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have also been able to get the better of The Bloodline member.

Solo Sikoa has played a vital role in Roman Reigns' ongoing historic title run. The Enforcer has helped The Tribal Chief in many crucial matches, such as his title bout against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022 and the one against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The Samoan looks set to become a prominent part of the main event picture. Some reports have indicated that Sikoa could face John Cena shortly. The 16-time World Champion is no longer a full-time performer, and him putting over the SmackDown star could be huge for the latter.

Sikoa was also in action at this past Sunday's Live event, where he teamed up with Jimmy Uso to take on LA Knight and one of Roman Reigns' fierce rivals. You can check out the full results and highlights right here.