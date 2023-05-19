[WATCH] Unseen footage of a young fan absolutely losing it after what Rhea Ripley did to him on RAW

Almost everything Rhea Ripley does these days tends to go viral, and she gave fans another moment to capture on RAW this past week. A clip is now doing the rounds via WWE's official Instagram handle showing Ripley hilariously scaring a young fan at ringside.

As always, the SmackDown Women's Champion was by Dominik's side during the latest RAW episode. All top heels work the crowd to garner more heat, and Ripley was seen staring down the fans who were seated in the front row.

The young kid seems to have been a massive fan of Rhea Ripley and looked starstruck after he managed to grab her attention.

While any other babyface would have shown some love, Ripley behaved like a proper heel and caught him off guard, as you can see in the video below:

Rhea Ripley once again helped Dominik pick up an important win on RAW

WWE has clearly struck gold with Dom and his Mami, and the company is also trying to make the most of their amazing on-screen chemistry.

It's been well-established that Dominik can't do much without Rhea's help, which is essentially the core of their current act on TV. Rey Mysterio's son faced Xavier Woods in a singles competition on the red brand, but it was far from being a one-on-one match, with Ripley's presence constantly being felt throughout the bout.

Mysterio even hid behind Ripley during the early stages of the contest before Woods regained control of the proceedings and seemed on course for a victory.

Rhea Ripley, however, caused an inevitable distraction, and Dominik took advantage of it by getting the three-count over the former tag team champion.

The Judgment Day members have not stopped sending each other romantic messages since Dom's latest win, as they've become the most hated duo in the kayfabe world of WWE.

The separation, however, is bound to happen sooner rather than later, and only one woman could come between them. Here's who we're talking about!

