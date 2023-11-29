[WATCH] WWE releases backstage video of CM Punk moments before he made his RAW return

This past Monday night, CM Punk made his first RAW appearance since 2014, nearly ten years ago. WWE uploaded a short clip of him backstage moments before he made his entrance.

The Voice of the Voiceless is once again part of the Stamford-based company after departing AEW a few months ago. He returned at Survivor Series: WarGames after months of rumors and speculation. During his in-ring promo on the red brand this week, he stated that he's changed, WWE is his home and he still believes he's the best in the world.

After the show, WWE sent out a 10-second video on Instagram of CM Punk in the Gorilla Position before he showed up in the arena.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on CM Punk's return

The Straight Edge Superstar's return at WWE Survivor Series took many people by surprise. Although some were expecting it to happen, even they were taken aback.

Wrestling legend Mick Foley shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return on Busted Open and stated that he hopes the latter finds a way to enjoy it.

"This is going to be Punk's last run, and I hope he finds a way to enjoy it. I believe he'll do whatever he needs to do to be as good as he possibly can be... I just hope, as a human being, that Phil will enjoy it, and rise to the occasion of the big moments, so that we, as fans, are talking about what we should be talking about when those matches are over, and not some extracurricular activity," he said.

Punk certainly had a lot of issues with WWE during his first tenure with the company, which led to him getting fired. Now that he's back, it'll be interesting to see how things go and what happens in the future.

