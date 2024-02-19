WWE announces major event for the first time in five years.

WWE recently announced a major event in a particular city for the first time in five years. The announcement marks the Stamford-based company's return to Vienna, Austria, for a show.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been pushing the envelope recently by having shows in several countries. In 2023 alone, the company organized premium live events in different countries, including Puerto Rico, London, and Saudi Arabia. The wrestling promotion is set to do something similar this year as well, with PLEs being scheduled for Australia, France, and Berlin, alongside the two to be held in Saudi Arabia.

WWE recently announced a live event in Wiener Stadthalle Halle D in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The show will take place two days prior to Backlash: France Premium Live Event, which will take place at LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. The house show scheduled for Vienna will be the company's first visit to the city after 2019.

The company has further announced some top names for the show, including Coy Rhodes, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and many more.

WWE Superstar opens up about missing a major upcoming event in his home country

On the February 12 edition of Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed locked horns with Bobby Lashley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The latter secured an impressive win by pinfall after a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest.

As a result, the former NXT North American Champion will miss the upcoming premium live event scheduled in his home country, Australia. This loss came as a huge surprise, considering WWE is going Down Under for a PLE for the first time after 2018:

Following his devastating loss, Bronson expressed his disappointment in a backstage interview:

"Super disappointed, you know. This is what I've dreamed about my whole life, being able to be on a WWE PLE in my home country of Australia, and I feel like I've let down my family, I've let down the fans, I've let down all of Australia. Couldn't get the job done tonight. I don't know where I'll go. You know, I planned 2024 to be a big year for 'Big' Bronson Reed, and it's not going [according] to plan. So, I'm just at my wits' end, and eventually, I'm going to snap," he said.

Bronson Reed and his wife are expecting their first child. It is rumored to be the reason behind his exclusion from the Chamber, as Reed is expected to take some time off to welcome the newest addition to their family.

