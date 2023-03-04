WWE announces plans for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' segment on SmackDown this week

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Cody Rhodes will have their first interaction tonight on WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C.

The American Nightmare earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Bloodline's Paul Heyman has already taken several shots at Cody Rhodes during recent promos on RAW and may have gotten into the challenger's head.

It was announced on the blue brand last week that Roman Reigns would be in attendance at the latest episode of the show to address his WrestleMania challenger. On the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes stated that he would also be in attendance to confront The Tribal Chief.

WWE personality Megan Morant has announced in a new video from the promotion that the long-awaited face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is set to kick off this week's edition of SmackDown.

"I've just been informed of some breaking news, that confrontation [Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes] will kickoff all of the action on Friday night SmackDown tonight," said Megan Morant. [00:10 - 00:19]

What other plans are in place for SmackDown tonight?

Speaking during the same video, Morant added that Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley will be facing former tag team partner Liv Morgan on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn will continue on his path to destroy The Bloodline as he takes on Solo Sikoa on the blue brand. After the chaos that ensued last week between Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Zayn, where the latter unsuccessfully tried to get Jimmy on his side, it remains to be seen what is next.

"Elsewhere, the two final competitors in the Women's Royal Rumble match will meet tonight, as Rhea Ripley answers Liv Morgan's challenge. Sami Zayn's quest to end The Bloodline continues tonight as he takes on Solo Sikoa," Meghan Morant added. [0:19 - 0:38]

Rhea Ripley sent a warning to Liv Morgan before their singles match tonight on the blue brand. Before tonight's edition of the blue brand, Ripley sent a message to Morgan and attached a photo of her dominating the 28-year-old in the corner of the ring. She added that she would see her former tag team partner tomorrow.

Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble at number one and went the distance to earn a title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Liv Morgan entered the Royal Rumble at number two and wound up being the final superstar eliminated in the match. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio also invaded last week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how things will shape up on the blue brand this week, as WWE is mere weeks away from WrestleMania.

