WWE fails to react to Ric Flair's AEW signing as part of Crown Jewel

Ric Flair officially joined AEW earlier this week after WWE turned down the opportunity to re-sign the former world champion.

There was a knee-jerk reaction expected, with many fans believing that John Cena or Charlotte Flair would break the record as soon as possible. While WWE hasn't publicly reacted to the move, they still have yet to remove his "Wooo!" from the entrance package.

There was a belief that WWE would be petty about the move, but it seems that the company is concentrating on their trip to Saudi Arabia and making history in The Middle East.

Charlotte Flair hasn't appeared as part of a live show since Flair's move over to WWE's competition since The Queen is not part of Crown Jewel, and last night's episode of SmackDown was pre-recorded because the company's roster wanted to make the trip over to The Middle East earlier in the week.

Ric Flair has hinted at returning to the ring after signing for AEW, despite having his final ever match last year. It appears that there are some interesting plans for the legend as part of his new promotion.

